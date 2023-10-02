Do you have the feeling that our country has lost its way? Apathy everywhere, fewer and fewer people around us are smiling and laughing from the heart. Every day we find out that someone had left the country and went abroad for new life and work. Here Is lack for craftsmen, engineers, doctors or in general the necessity for all profiles and professions is big. More and more fertile land remains uncultivated, vegetables and other products in the markets are expensive and imported.

Even the saying that after the rain comes the sun is no longer valid because the rain lasts too long.

I think it is an ideal time for our party leaders to sit at the same table. Leaders should bury their vanities and ego deep underground (or to leave politics) and agree on some principles and statements that will be respected and honored. I hope that with time, these principles will become part of the Macedonian code.

My personal opinion is that we no longer have quality politicians in the country. Nobody is considering national interest, but today’s politicians equal their own and narrow party interests with national interests. Well, what is enough it’s enough.

We should all look at our neighboring countries and fellow citizens of other nationalities and accept the positive practices and translate all that into one document that should rbe named National Reconciliation. The adopted principles in that document should be the red lines of the state that will not be crossed for the sake of any maths and fight for votes in the national assembly, municipal councils and elsewhere.

PRINCIPLES AND STATEMENTS

1. A Macedonian is a brother (sister) to another Macedonian, not an enemy, and the nation should be above faith.

You know the joke?

What is one Macedonian? – A rebel.

What are two Macedonians? – Kaptain and rebel.

What are three Macedonians? – Kaptain, rebel and snitch.

People, stop segregation. It is not important whether someone is Orthodox, Catholic, Muslim or something else, the most important thing is that we are Macedonian. It does not matter whether someone is from the west or east of the country, whether he is from a big city or a village. No matter if someone is for right or for left wing parties? This does not mean that other entities should not be respected and that there shouldn’t no equality in this country, but what is ours should and must be preserved.

You know, there is a village in the far western part of Macedonia. There, if someone outside the village wants to buy property in the village or in the surrounding of the village, then the rest, some or all, villagers organize themselves, collect money and buy the property.

To conclude, if we do not love each other, no one will love and respect us.

2. Rule of law

Today much energy is wasted on proving that the other side (the other party) “stole” more when they were in power. If that is also a condition for progress, letet be a general amnesty on the cases that are in progress and refer to active and former politicians (for cases of abuse of official duty or similar). It has been seen over the years that such cases last an infinite amount of time, are diluted, and in the end the punishments are ridiculous. Well, it is an open secret that if you steal 20 kebabs, you will be condemned more than if you steal millions.

So, politic should take its hands off the judiciary. If that means vetting for the judges, then so be it. But the new judges should be chosen by the law people, that is, the lawyers themselves, prosecutors and the court administration. And all of them should be aware of their choices and bear moral and human responsibility.

I don’t know, maybe I sound too naive or utopian, but I know one thing and that is that until the judicial power becomes a third power in the state, we will not be well.

3. Protection of nature. If you kill nature, you also kill the state.

God gave us rivers and mountains and lakes and fertile land in Macedonia. Let us all ask ourselves why it must be destroyed. Why are photovoltaic plants installed on fertile land, why are we poisoning by REK Bitola and other industries. Why are plastic bottles floating in our rivers? Why is there garbage in our mountains? Why should there be unplanned logging of trees and wood thieves?

A systemic solution needs to be found to change the chip in our heads about the relationship with nature. But also, there is need for a draconian punishments for violators and destroyers of nature. And the punishment should be regardless of who did it. The biggest punishment should be contempt, condemnation and rejection from society of all those who destroy nature.

4. Health care should be of high quality and accessible to everyone (not a privilege)

I have nothing to comment on this topic, except that what is happening to us today in state healthcare is, to say the least, shameful. A friend of mine tells me, I have a stone in my kidney and I go to the emergency with terrible pain, but I was phoning and looking for a “someone liaison”, you know, so that I can be sure that I will have a good examination and care. No comment.

We could also talk about the use of the Macedonian language and the Cyrillic script, about the rights of Macedonians in neighboring countries and in the world, and more. I believe that each of you who are reading this text will say that there is a place for a few more principles and statements. And that is how that should and must be. Critical thought and critical mass of people are needed now more than ever. I just want to believe that I, my children and my friends with their families have a chance for a better future in this country.

I don’t want to sound like a politician and I generally avoid politics as a topic, but I sincerely believe in what I wrote and I hope that there will be men and women Macedonian, true heroes who will draw a line, shake hands to each other and move forward our country with big steps. But let’s start with small steps.

To begin with, let’s sew up the torn flag of the country.

M-r Rade Cholovic

Редакцијата на ДЕНАР.МК не секогаш се согласува со ставовите искажани во текстовите од нашите соработници и истите не ги претставуваат ставовите на ДЕНАР.МК