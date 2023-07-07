Kara5 is among the top 2% of the most successful Macedonian companies, for the third consecutive year

For the third consecutive year, Kara5 has been celebrated as one of the top 2% of the most successful Macedonian companies.

This prestigious honor, the Certificate of Excellence, is conferred by the Macedonian Chambers of Commerce in partnership with the credit rating agency, Target Group. The Certificate acknowledges companies as being part of an elite group that makes up the top 2% of the most successful businesses in Macedonia.



“To stand among the top 2% of Macedonian companies is a privilege we’ve now experienced for three consecutive years. As we reflect on Kara5’s impactful decade-long journey, this distinction feels even more extraordinary. It underlines our steady, year-on-year growth and celebrates the relentless effort of our team. Here’s to everyone who helped us turn this vision into reality!” proudly stated Vojdan Karapetkovski, CEO of Kara5.