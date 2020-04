Кенгур скока по празните улици на еден од најголемите австралиски градови(видео)

Kangaroo on the loose in Victoria Square

With South Australians doing their part to stop the spread by staying home, it appears that some residents have not received the message. CCTV has captured a roo making the city its furry paradise, bounding through the heart of Victoria Square.

