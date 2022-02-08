Објавени номинациите за овогодишните Оскари

Објавени се номинациите за овогодишните Оскари. Драмата The Power of the Dog (Моќта на кучето) ја предводи листата со 12 номинации.

Објавувањето на номинираните можеше да се следи во живо на Јутјуб.

Оскарите ќе бидат доделени на 27 март.

Најдобар филм:

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Најдобар режисер:

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Најдобар актер:

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Најдобра актерка:

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Oliva Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Најдобра споредна актерка:

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Jude Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Најдобар спореден актер:

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Најдобро адаптирано сценарио:

CODA

Ride My Car

Dina

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Најдобро оригинално сценарио:

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Најдобра оригинална музика:

Don’t Look Up

Dina

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Најдобар анимиран краток филм:

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Најдобар документарен филм:

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Riding with Fire

Најдобар краток документарен филм:

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Најдобар странски филм:

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Визуелни ефекти и монтажа:

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick… Boom

Најдобра оригинална песна:

Be Alive (King Richard)

Dos Oruguitas (Encanto)

Down to Joy (Belfast)

No Time To Die (No Time to Die)

Somehow You Do (Four Good Days)

Шминка и фризура:

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci