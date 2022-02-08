Објавени номинациите за овогодишните Оскари

Објавени се номинациите за овогодишните Оскари. Драмата The Power of the Dog (Моќта на кучето) ја предводи листата со 12 номинации.
Објавувањето на номинираните можеше да се следи во живо на Јутјуб.
Оскарите ќе бидат доделени на 27 март.
Најдобар филм:
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Најдобар режисер:
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Најдобар актер:
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Најдобра актерка:
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Oliva Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Најдобра споредна актерка:
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Jude Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Најдобар спореден актер:
Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Најдобро адаптирано сценарио:
CODA
Ride My Car
Dina
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Најдобро оригинално сценарио:
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Најдобра оригинална музика:
Don’t Look Up
Dina
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Најдобар анимиран краток филм:
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Најдобар документарен филм:
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Riding with Fire
Најдобар краток документарен филм:
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Најдобар странски филм:
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Визуелни ефекти и монтажа:
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom
Најдобра оригинална песна:
Be Alive (King Richard)
Dos Oruguitas (Encanto)
Down to Joy (Belfast)
No Time To Die (No Time to Die)
Somehow You Do (Four Good Days)
Шминка и фризура:
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci