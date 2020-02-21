Widgetized Section

Ѓоковиќ објави екстремен „предизвик“ на Инстаграм

Време: 13:04

Датум: февруари 21, 2020

Категорија: ЗДРАВЈЕ

Српскиот тенисер Новак Ѓоковиќ објави нов предизвик на „Инстаграм“ по капењето во ледена река.

Тој заминал на планина со еден пријател и објави „Ноле предизвик“, каде што се капе во ладна река, а видеоснимката сигурно ќе привлече големо внимание и ќе охрабри многу негови фанови да го пробаат овој предизвик.

„Ја преживеавме планинската вода за една минута и 45 секунди. Се чини лудо, но преку разни техники можеме да се смириме доволно за да преживееме во екстремни услови како овој и поефикасно да се справиме со стресот во нашите животи, а добро е и за умот“, напиша Ноле.

View this post on Instagram

@iceman_hof how did we do? ❄️🥶🤟🏼 Constantine and I survived this mountain stream for 1 minute 45 seconds.. mindset is everything. The practice of ice baths looks crazy I know 😂 but it’s really beneficial for training the mind and body. Through various techniques (like breathing) we can calm ourselves enough to take on extreme conditions like this and more efficiently battle daily stress in our lives. I use Wim’s methods and find them beneficial for my life overall. “Mind over matter. Brain over body.” I suggest everyone to explore it and hopefully rise to this challenge! For those who dare, I challenge you to find an ICE COLD body of water outside and get in for at least 1 minute: – Must be winter and icy water outside – Must be only in underwear – Must have half the body submerged – Must be in for at least 1 minute Make sure to do your research and prepare as this can be pretty dangerous if you don’t follow Wim’s guidelines. Tag friends to do it with you and use #NoleChallenge when you share so I can see you guys. I’m so hyped for this, let’s goo!!!!!!! Idemooo!! 💪🏼 (I can share the full version of this on FB for #NoleFam if you guys want to see 😂) #iceman #wimhof #life #nature #breathing #meditation #reflect #mindset #justbreathe #wimhofmethod #innerfire #tbt

A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole) on

