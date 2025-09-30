INFINTECH 2025: A New Dimension of Regional Cooperation

Organized by Logate, in partnership with Mastercard, the INFINTECH conference – the central annual gathering for the banking and fintech community of Southeast Europe – returns this year to Porto Montenegro on October 9–10.

The third edition of the regional INFINTECH conference once again brings together leaders from the business and financial sectors of the region. INFINTECH was created as a central platform for discussions on the most important topics shaping not only the banking sector but also the wider economy, offering experts the opportunity to exchange knowledge, experiences, and innovative ideas.

This year’s conference will focus on the application of artificial intelligence to modern financial flows, the impact of leadership and organizational culture on business performance, as well as other topics that are shaping the future of business.

Distinguished speakers from across the region include Zoltan Kaszas, Chief Digital Strategy Officer of OTP Group; Zorica Kalezić, Vice-Governor of the Central Bank of Montenegro; Martin Leberle, CEO of NLB Banka Podgorica; Srđan Kondić, CEO of Addiko Bank Serbia; Igor Davchevski, Management Board Member of NLB Bank Skopje; Lilu Canaj, Management Board Member of Tirana Bank; along with many others who bring experience and innovative solutions from developed markets.

“Each year, INFINTECH brings together the people who are shaping the business landscape of our region. For two days, we have the chance to exchange ideas and explore the most promising paths for growth and development. What makes me especially proud is that with every new edition, participation grows and our lineup of speakers becomes even more diverse. For Logate, this is a clear sign that INFINTECH is evolving in the right direction,” said Ivica Tatar, Co-founder and CEO of Logate.

Logate, the initiator and organizer of the conference, has been active in Montenegro since 2006 as a provider of advanced software solutions. Over the past two decades, the company has built a strong track record of collaboration with leading corporations including Austria’s Magenta, Turk Telekom, Bulgaria’s A1, AIK Banka, CKB Banka, ERSTE Bank, as well as other major players across Central and Southeast Europe.

For more information on the conference agenda and ticket availability, please visit the official website: https://infintech.me/